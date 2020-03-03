Voices in favor of Aurat March and against it are rising

(@fidahassanain)

Some say Aurat March is best opportunity for women to raise their voice for their rights while others oppose it, calling it against the modesty and values of Islamic society.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakistan News-March 3rd, 2020) As the day for Aurat March is approaching fast, the support and opposition against it is also increasing by every day.

Aurat March is observed every year on March 8th for women rights across the world. In Pakistan, where the women are busy in making plans for Aurat March for their rights many are thinking to rally against it in different parts of the country.

A citizen moved petition before the Lahore High Court challenging Aurat March. The petitioner said that it was against the Islamic values and modesty of the women under Islam. He asked the court to stop the march. However, the Lahore High Court turned down his plea, holding that the women marchers cannot be stopped.

Many religious scholars believe that Aurat March is against Islamic values and Islam. Other say they would also come out on the same day to spread the message of islam that modesty was everything for the women and that such Aurat march would deprive the women of this beautiful ornament.

However, the supporters are also fully charged to observe it on March 8, saying that it was women’ right to come out and speak in the favour of their rights.

In her speech in Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said that women should come out to observe “Aurat March”. She said men were roaming in the streets but nobody objected to their movement and assembly anywhere, so why the women were being barred from taking out “Aurat March” for their rights.

Rana Bilal, who is a journalist, said that the Lahore High Court dismissed the plea challenging “Aurat March”. He quoted the LHC CJ’s observation wherein he had said: “Aurat March cannot be stopped under the law,”.

Last year, Aurat March attracted huge criticism after its participants challenged the traditional values and religious bars, creating tense situation among the people different ideologies, especially the left and right wing people in the country.