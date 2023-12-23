'Voicing for Dignified Workplace' held

An event on ‘’Voicing for Dignified Workplace’’ was organized by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) with the collaboration of SPO and Oxfam at Punjabi Institute

of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) on Saturday.

Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director of Women in Struggle for Empowerment, said implementing

and reinforcing strong ethical standards and policies could help create a culture of professionalism

and mutual respect while talking to women from various walks of lives.

The director of WISE said that diginified workplace was a right of everyone and

paid tribute to people who struggled hard for the human rights.

Women from the police department, Rescue Emergency Services (1122), labouers, workers,

students, academia, lady health workers, polio workers, community leaders etc

attended the event.

Dr Fauzia Saeed, Aima Mahmood, Rubeena Jameel and others also spoke.