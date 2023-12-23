Open Menu

'Voicing For Dignified Workplace' Held

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 09:45 PM

'Voicing for Dignified Workplace' held

An event on ‘’Voicing for Dignified Workplace’’ was organized by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) with the collaboration of SPO and Oxfam at Punjabi Institute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) An event on ‘’Voicing for Dignified Workplace’’ was organized by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) with the collaboration of SPO and Oxfam at Punjabi Institute

of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) on Saturday.

Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director of Women in Struggle for Empowerment, said implementing

and reinforcing strong ethical standards and policies could help create a culture of professionalism

and mutual respect while talking to women from various walks of lives.

The director of WISE said that diginified workplace was a right of everyone and

paid tribute to people who struggled hard for the human rights.

Women from the police department, Rescue Emergency Services (1122), labouers, workers,

students, academia, lady health workers, polio workers, community leaders etc

attended the event.

Dr Fauzia Saeed, Aima Mahmood, Rubeena Jameel and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Police Polio Rescue 1122 Women Event From

Recent Stories

CTP issues traffic plan for Christmas

CTP issues traffic plan for Christmas

24 seconds ago
 Moral education necessary besides giving degrees t ..

Moral education necessary besides giving degrees to students: Rana Hussain

7 minutes ago
 Police plan elaborate security measures on Christm ..

Police plan elaborate security measures on Christmas

7 minutes ago
 Khuwaja appointed as Vice Chairman of Sindhi Adabi ..

Khuwaja appointed as Vice Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board

7 minutes ago
 3 martyred in custody, 12 brutally tortured lying ..

3 martyred in custody, 12 brutally tortured lying in hospitals: Mehbooba Mufti

14 minutes ago
 'Latest technology may help increase cotton produc ..

'Latest technology may help increase cotton production'

14 minutes ago
Citizens of all faiths enjoying equal rights in Pa ..

Citizens of all faiths enjoying equal rights in Pakistan: PM

14 minutes ago
 Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

14 minutes ago
 Quality education played pivotal role in country's ..

Quality education played pivotal role in country's progress: Governor

14 minutes ago
 Quaid-i-Azam believed in serving people, says gove ..

Quaid-i-Azam believed in serving people, says governor

3 minutes ago
 President urges role of religious platforms for pr ..

President urges role of religious platforms for promoting literacy

4 minutes ago
 Minister visits Ethiopian pavilion At Karachi Feas ..

Minister visits Ethiopian pavilion At Karachi Feast

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan