'Voicing For Dignified Workplace' Held
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 09:45 PM
An event on ‘’Voicing for Dignified Workplace’’ was organized by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) with the collaboration of SPO and Oxfam at Punjabi Institute
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) An event on ‘’Voicing for Dignified Workplace’’ was organized by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) with the collaboration of SPO and Oxfam at Punjabi Institute
of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) on Saturday.
Bushra Khaliq, Executive Director of Women in Struggle for Empowerment, said implementing
and reinforcing strong ethical standards and policies could help create a culture of professionalism
and mutual respect while talking to women from various walks of lives.
The director of WISE said that diginified workplace was a right of everyone and
paid tribute to people who struggled hard for the human rights.
Women from the police department, Rescue Emergency Services (1122), labouers, workers,
students, academia, lady health workers, polio workers, community leaders etc
attended the event.
Dr Fauzia Saeed, Aima Mahmood, Rubeena Jameel and others also spoke.