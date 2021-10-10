UrduPoint.com

Void Created By Dr AQ Khan Demise Can Never Be Filled: Mahindar Pall Singh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Void created by Dr AQ Khan demise can never be filled: Mahindar Pall Singh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights and Minority Affairs Mahindar Pall Singh Sunday said the void created by the death of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan could never be filled.

In his condolence message, Mahindar Pall Singh stated "I am deeply saddened and shocked by the demise of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan."Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan had devoted his entire life for homeland and rendered matchless services to strengthen country's defense, Mahindar remarked.

The nation lost a true and patriotic Pakistani, said Mahindar Pall Singh. He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

