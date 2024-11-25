Open Menu

Volleyball, Badminton Matches Inaugurated On International Anti-Corruption Day

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Volleyball, Badminton matches inaugurated on International Anti-Corruption Day

KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Sports department on Monday inaugurated matches of Volleyball and Badminton on the occasion of International Anti-corruption day in Rakhshan Division.

Sports Officer, Habib ur Rehman Kabdani inaugurated the matches.

He said the Sports board Baluchistan was utilizing every available resource to promote sports activities in the province. The officer said the basic purpose of sports was to engage the youth in positive activities.

APP/esk/378

