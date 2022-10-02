ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob Sunday vowed a commitment for the promotion of volleyball game which would be encouraged at national and international level as volleyball is one of the most famous international sports.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that despite the lack of resources we were making strenuous efforts for the promotion of volleyball game in the country, adding, we have demanded of the incumbent government and government of Jammu & Kashmir to pay more attention and utilize maximum resources for the promotion of volleyball game.

"Volleyball is a very popular game, however, the players need encouragement and patronage", he added.

He also revealed that a state of the art indoor volleyball training center will be constructed in Jammu & Kashmir, all concerned stakeholders will be taken onboard and would decide to chalk out a viable plan to bring some positive change in the existing structure.

Replying to a query, he disappointed that not a single international standard volleyball ground exists in the country and efforts should be made with support of the private sector to build such facilities for the promotion of game.

He said right now Pakistan stands on 7th position among Asian countries for this game, adding, our target is the 2028 Olympics we will bring Pakistan at a top position where it can qualify for the mega international events.

To another question, he appreciated that in jammu & Kashmir valley the volleyball game become a sources of attraction for locals and Volleyball Association is organizing various volleyball events and training camps in various areas.

AJK government is striving hard for promotion of sports culture, he said, adding, we are quite hopeful that the Pakistan volleyball team will demonstrate excellent performance and win medals in at international levels.