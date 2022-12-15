UrduPoint.com

Volleyball Tournament Organized For Inmates In District Central Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Volleyball tournament organized for inmates in District Central Jail

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A volleyball tournament was organized in District Central Jail Dera to promote healthy and positive activities among the inmates.

The tournament was organized on the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prisons Inspector General Saadat Hussain in which the jail staff also participated, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Chief guest of the event was Superintendent Jail Samiullah Khan, while Deputy Superintendent Jail Zafarullah Marwat and other jail officials and inmates were also present on this occasion.

All the participants took great interest in this competition and applauded to encourage both teams.

The prizes and trophies were distributed among the two top teams of the event.

On his arrival, chief guest Samiullah Khan was introduced to the players one by one.

Speaking at the conclusion ceremony, Superintendent District Central Jail Dera Samiullah Khan said that due to the special interest of IG Prisons Saadat Hussain, the sports galas were being organized in all prisons of the province to provide healthy activities to the prisoners.

He said holding these games were aimed at reducing the mental stress of the prisoners.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Jail Event All Top

Recent Stories

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Pro ..

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence’ Event

1 hour ago
 FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

4 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

5 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.