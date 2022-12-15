Volleyball tournament organized for inmates in District Central Jail

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A volleyball tournament was organized in District Central Jail Dera to promote healthy and positive activities among the inmates.

The tournament was organized on the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prisons Inspector General Saadat Hussain in which the jail staff also participated, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Chief guest of the event was Superintendent Jail Samiullah Khan, while Deputy Superintendent Jail Zafarullah Marwat and other jail officials and inmates were also present on this occasion.

All the participants took great interest in this competition and applauded to encourage both teams.

The prizes and trophies were distributed among the two top teams of the event.

On his arrival, chief guest Samiullah Khan was introduced to the players one by one.

Speaking at the conclusion ceremony, Superintendent District Central Jail Dera Samiullah Khan said that due to the special interest of IG Prisons Saadat Hussain, the sports galas were being organized in all prisons of the province to provide healthy activities to the prisoners.

He said holding these games were aimed at reducing the mental stress of the prisoners.