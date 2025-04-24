Volleyball, Tug-of-war Tournament Held For Prisoners
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure recreational and rehabilitative opportunities for inmates, a regional volleyball and tug-of-war tournament was organised at Central Jail Mianwali.
The competition featured inmates from prisons across the Sargodha division.
According to a press release issued here,the event was held under the directives of the Secretary of Home Department and the Inspector General of Prisons Punjab, aiming to foster healthy and constructive activities among prisoners.
Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Sargodha Region), Saeed Ullah Gondal, graced the occasion as the chief guest.
Teams from various jails within the Sargodha region participated enthusiastically, displaying discipline, teamwork, and remarkable sportsmanship. The top-performing inmates were selected to represent their region in the upcoming Inter-Region Tournament to be held in Lahore.
Addressing the participants,the DIG Saeed Ullah Gondal highlighted the government's continued efforts for inmate welfare. He urged prisoners to engage in positive activities, observe discipline, and commit to becoming responsible citizens upon reintegration into society.
The event concluded with the distribution of prizes among the winning teams and outstanding players. Superintendent Central Jail Mianwali Farrukh Rasheed, Senior Superintendent High Security Prison Ahmed Naveed Gondal, and Deputy Superintendent Executive Muhammad Arshad were also present at the ceremony.
Inmates expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Punjab government and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for organizing such morale-boosting events that bring joy and purpose to their lives behind bars.
