UrduPoint.com

Voluntary Organisation Representatives Calls On HR&MA Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Voluntary organisation representatives calls on HR&MA secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman

Representatives of a voluntary organisation called on Punjab Humans Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Representatives of a voluntary organisation called on Punjab Humans Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The secretary said that peace in society could be established only by taking the young generation into confidence, adding that the human rights department was working together with welfare organisations to promote peace and love. He emphasised that the youth could play a vital role in promoting tolerance in society while the development sector has rendered important service by involving youth in the peace mission.

Director Human Rights Muhammad Yousuf was also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Young Love

Recent Stories

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

10 minutes ago
 Elections announced over demand of opposition: PM ..

Elections announced over demand of opposition: PM Imran

23 minutes ago
 Tajweed-ul-Quran classes start at AIOU

Tajweed-ul-Quran classes start at AIOU

2 minutes ago
 Areeka Haq and Shahroz Khan’s slo-mo from the se ..

Areeka Haq and Shahroz Khan’s slo-mo from the sets of Akh da Nasha goes viral

33 minutes ago
 Over 52% surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade ..

Over 52% surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: SBP

2 minutes ago
 Rise in prices of vegetables, fruits recorded in R ..

Rise in prices of vegetables, fruits recorded in Ramzan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.