Voluntary organisation representatives calls on HR&MA secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman

Representatives of a voluntary organisation called on Punjab Humans Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Representatives of a voluntary organisation called on Punjab Humans Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The secretary said that peace in society could be established only by taking the young generation into confidence, adding that the human rights department was working together with welfare organisations to promote peace and love. He emphasised that the youth could play a vital role in promoting tolerance in society while the development sector has rendered important service by involving youth in the peace mission.

Director Human Rights Muhammad Yousuf was also present.