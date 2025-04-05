Voluntary Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees Discussed In Kohat Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A significant meeting was held at the Gamkol refugee camp in Kohat, where government officials and Afghan refugee representatives gathered to discuss the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees and Afghan citizen card holders.
According to Additional DC office, the meeting attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamid Iqbal, SP City Farooq Zaman and CDO Abdul Rehman, aimed to inform the refugees about the government's policy and facilitate their dignified return.
Hamid Iqbal assured the refugees that their return would be completely voluntary and dignified, with no forced repatriation.
He urged Afghan citizen card holders and illegal refugees to prepare themselves for voluntary departure, ensuring a peaceful and orderly return.
The government has pledged to provide full cooperation and necessary facilities to enable the refugees to start a new life in their homeland with dignity.
The meeting concluded with participants appreciating the government's initiatives and assuring their cooperation in the repatriation process.
This development is part of the larger effort to repatriate Afghan refugees, who have been living in Pakistan for decades.
