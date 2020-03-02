UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voluntary Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees Restarts After Break: UNHCR

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 01:09 PM

Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees restarts after break: UNHCR

UNHCR Spokesman Qaisar Afridi Monday said the process of voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees has restarted after a break of three months and would continue for next nine month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :UNHCR Spokesman Qaisar Afridi Monday said the process of voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees has restarted after a break of three months and would continue for next nine months.

Talking to media persons, Qaisar Afridi continued that two centres have been established at Nowshera and Quetta for voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees. At these centres, registration of Afghan refugees would be made on the basis of their POR cards following which assistance would be provided to them in repatriation.

He told media that US $200 each would be provided to the Afghan refugees on repatriation to their homeland. He further said that at the time around 1.4 million Afghan refugees were living in different cities of Pakistan.

Since 2002, around 4.4 million Afghan refugees have repatriated to their homeland under voluntary repatriation programme, he said and added that voluntary repatriation process starts in the month of March and continues till November for nine months.

The voluntary repatriation process, he said halts for three months from first December to February 28 due to severe cold and snowfall in Afghanistan. The voluntary repatriating Afghan refugees, he said get 200 Dollars each on reaching Qandahar, Nangarhar and Kabul.

The validity of POR cards, he said is up to June 30, 2020 however UNHCR is in contact with Pakistani government for extension and hoped that further extension in stay would be given to Afghan refugees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Quetta Nowshera February March June November December 2020 Afridi Media From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Capital punishment for hoarding Coronavirus-relate ..

1 minute ago

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup tables

1 minute ago

Australia edge NZealand in nail-biter to make T20 ..

1 minute ago

Hyundai's Feb. sales fall 13 pct on reduced output ..

17 minutes ago

S. Korean EV battery makers' market share hits rec ..

16 minutes ago

North Korea fires 'short-range ballistic missiles' ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.