UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voluntary Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees Starts From Monday

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 02:10 PM

Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees starts from Monday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Afghanistan will be started from Monday.

A spokesman of UNHCR talking to Radio Pakistan said that a repatriation center had been opened at Azakhel area of district Nowshera to register refugees who want to go back to Afghanistan.

He said the UNHCR was providing two hundred Dollars to each Afghan refugee in the encasement centers after settlement in Afghanistan.

The Spokesman said 2.4 million Afghan refugees were living in different parts of Pakistan, out of which one million were registered and 1.4 million were unregistered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nowshera From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Thousands commemorate Rare Disease Day in Dubai

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 1, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Precaution key word as virus mayhem con ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

12 hours ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.