Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees starts from Monday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Afghanistan will be started from Monday.

A spokesman of UNHCR talking to Radio Pakistan said that a repatriation center had been opened at Azakhel area of district Nowshera to register refugees who want to go back to Afghanistan.

He said the UNHCR was providing two hundred Dollars to each Afghan refugee in the encasement centers after settlement in Afghanistan.

The Spokesman said 2.4 million Afghan refugees were living in different parts of Pakistan, out of which one million were registered and 1.4 million were unregistered.