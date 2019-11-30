UrduPoint.com
Voluntary Repatriation Of Registered Afghan Refugees To Be Suspended Temporarily For 3 Months

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 04:21 PM

Voluntary repatriation of registered Afghan refugees will be suspended temporarily for three months from next week.The voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees is already slow paced

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Voluntary repatriation of registered Afghan refugees will be suspended temporarily for three months from next week.The voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees is already slow paced.The number of registered Afghan refugees holding cards is more than 3 lac all over the country including KP.

The voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees to their home land will stand suspended for three months during winter season. The duration of suspension of repatriation process will span December 01, 2019 to February 29 next year.

The voluntary return process will start from March 02.

The registered Afghan refugees are being paid 200 Dollars per each on the occasion of return to home.Government has extended deadline for Afghan refugees return till next year. The deadline for repatriation of Afghan refugees has been extended for five times so far. The repatriation of non registered Afghan refugees who are holding cards will continue.

