Voluntary Self-precaution By People Can Help Contain Coronavirus Effectively: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:05 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the spread of coronavirus could be contained effectively if people voluntarily take precautionary measures without getting panicked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the spread of coronavirus could be contained effectively if people voluntarily take precautionary measures without getting panicked.

Chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus, the prime minister said the government realized the severity of the problem and all out steps would be taken in this regard.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Shah, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, special assistants to prime minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Dr Moeed Yousuf, Dr Zafar Mirza, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and other committee members attended the meeting.

The provincial chief ministers participated in the meeting through video link which discussed the progress on the implementation of the decisions taken by the National Security Committee, the challenges and the future strategy.

The chief ministers apprised the meeting on the measures being taken by their respective governments.

The prime minister stressed the need to sensitize masses on the seriousness of the issue and create public awareness on the precautionary measures.

The prime minister said he would also address the nation on the issue.

He said the Pakistani nation had bravely faced every ordeal in the past and God willing, the coronavirus would also be tackled through national joint efforts.

The prime minister reiterated his call for the people not to get panicked rather brave the issue with a national spirit.

