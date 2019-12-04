UrduPoint.com
Volunteer Day For Economic, Social Development To Be Marked Tomorrow

Wed 04th December 2019

Volunteer Day for Economic, Social Development to be marked tomorrow

Like other parts of the world, International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development will be observed on December 5 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan, gives volunteers a chance to work together on projects and campaigns

ISLAMABA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the world, International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development will be observed on December 5 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan, gives volunteers a chance to work together on projects and campaigns.

The day aims at promoting volunteers' contribution to economic and social development at local, national and international levels.

The International Volunteer Day recognizes the work of volunteers and the importance of volunteering.

This day hopes to heighten people's and governments' awareness of the voluntary contributions.

It also focuses on stimulating people to offer their services as volunteers, both at home and abroad.

According to the resolution on December 17, 1985, the UN, civil society organizations worked together with volunteers around the world to celebrate the day on December 5 each year.

In 2001, the International Year of Volunteers, the assembly adopted a set of recommendations on ways that governments and the UN could support volunteering and asked that they be widely disseminated.

The International Year of Volunteers aimed to stimulate national and international policy debate around and to advocate for, recognizing, facilitating, networking and promoting voluntary action.

The year led to a much better appreciation of the power of volunteerism in its many forms and the ways to support it.

