Volunteer Services By The Pakistan Army During The Covid19 Wave Are Commendable.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

Volunteer services by the Pakistan Army during the Covid19 Wave are commendable.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Civil-military establishment continues to work together to end the country's crisis. Nation should fight external conspiracies individually. Deputy Secretary Information

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th April, 2021) Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Deputy Secretary Information, PML-Q Punjab, said in a press release that the voluntary services rendered by the Pakistan Army during the severe wave of Karuna are commendable.

The civil-military establishment continues to work together to end the country's crisis. People should fight external conspiracies individually.

