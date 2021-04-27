Volunteer services by the Pakistan Army during the Covid19 Wave are commendable.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:00 PM
Civil-military establishment continues to work together to end the country's crisis. Nation should fight external conspiracies individually. Deputy Secretary Information
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th April, 2021) Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Deputy Secretary Information, PML-Q Punjab, said in a press release that the voluntary services rendered by the Pakistan Army during the severe wave of Karuna are commendable.
The civil-military establishment continues to work together to end the country's crisis. People should fight external conspiracies individually.