Open Menu

Volunteers Delegation Visits PSCA

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Volunteers delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A delegation of volunteers in the police programme conducted a study

visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Tuesday.

According to details, the delegation comprised students from 138 different

universities. Shift Commander DSP briefed the delegation about the workings

of "Virtual Women Police Station." The students were informed about the

'15 Emergency Call Centre', the 15 panic button, and the Women's Safety

App's live chat feature.

Briefing the delegation, it was explained that issues faced by women, including

harassment, were being resolved on priority basis. Modern technology is being

utilized to ensure the safety of women in the Safe City.

The delegates stated that the steps taken by Safe City for the protection of women

were commendable. It is encouraging to see a large number of women seeking

help from the Virtual Women Police Station.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Police Station Women From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish att ..

Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish attire

27 minutes ago
 Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President disc ..

Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations

24 minutes ago
 PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Ru ..

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia

2 hours ago
 Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

4 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

4 hours ago
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

5 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

5 hours ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

6 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan