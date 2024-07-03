Volunteers Delegation Visits PSCA
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A delegation of volunteers in the police programme conducted a study
visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Tuesday.
According to details, the delegation comprised students from 138 different
universities. Shift Commander DSP briefed the delegation about the workings
of "Virtual Women Police Station." The students were informed about the
'15 Emergency Call Centre', the 15 panic button, and the Women's Safety
App's live chat feature.
Briefing the delegation, it was explained that issues faced by women, including
harassment, were being resolved on priority basis. Modern technology is being
utilized to ensure the safety of women in the Safe City.
The delegates stated that the steps taken by Safe City for the protection of women
were commendable. It is encouraging to see a large number of women seeking
help from the Virtual Women Police Station.
