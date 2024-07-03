Volunteers delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A delegation of volunteers in the police programme conducted a study

visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Tuesday.

According to details, the delegation comprised students from 138 different

universities. Shift Commander DSP briefed the delegation about the workings

of "Virtual Women Police Station." The students were informed about the

'15 Emergency Call Centre', the 15 panic button, and the Women's Safety

App's live chat feature.

Briefing the delegation, it was explained that issues faced by women, including

harassment, were being resolved on priority basis. Modern technology is being

utilized to ensure the safety of women in the Safe City.

The delegates stated that the steps taken by Safe City for the protection of women

were commendable. It is encouraging to see a large number of women seeking

help from the Virtual Women Police Station.