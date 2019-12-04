Volunteers enjoy unique position in society: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that volunteers enjoyed a unique position in the society and performed duties without any expectation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that volunteers enjoyed a unique position in the society and performed duties without any expectation.

In his message on International Volunteers Day, the chief minister said that selfless service of the ailing humanity was the fundamental injunction of islam.

The volunteer organizations deserved accolades as helping the persons in need was a noble cause.

"Today, we should make a renewed commitment to extend every possible support to the volunteers engaged in public welfare activities," he said.