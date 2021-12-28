UrduPoint.com

Volunteers Establish Camps In Galyat To Facilitate Tourists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 06:55 PM

Volunteers establish camps in Galyat to facilitate tourists

Abbottabad traffic police along with the volunteers of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Havelian established several camps in Galyat to facilitate tourists and to recover their vehicles from the snow

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Abbottabad traffic police along with the volunteers of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Havelian established several camps in Galyat to facilitate tourists and to recover their vehicles from the snow. .

According to the press release, the AUST volunteer students and Abbottabad traffic police not only provided help to the tourists but also presented tea during the recovery operation of vehicles from the snow.

Following the directives of DIG Hazara Mirwais Niaz and SSP Traffic Wardon Qamar Hayat Khan, DSP headquarters Syed Farooq Shah established several camps in Galyat where traffic police along with the volunteer students provided help to the tourists.

SSP traffic police Qamar Hayat Khan visited the camps to encourage the volunteers and policemen who are working hard to facilitate masses despite heavy snow and minus 4 temperature.

He also thanked university students for their efforts to manage traffic and provide help to the tourists, SSP Traffic police Abbottabad also distributed gifts amongst the volunteer students.

