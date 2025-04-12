Volunteers honoured for Ramzan service in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) In a heartening display of community spirit, Al-Mustafa Welfare Society, in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, organized a ceremony on Saturday to honour volunteers who managed Iftaar dinners for over 569,000 citizens across 12 districts of South Punjab during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

The event celebrated the tireless efforts of these volunteers who provided food and comfort to thousands during the holy month. Former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Member Provincial Assembly Nausher Langrial, Regional Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Rana Ramzan Tahir, Ameer Al-Mustafa Welfare Society Ghulam Murtaza Saeedi, and Chairman All Pakistan Traders Khawaja Shafique were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion. Medals and shields were distributed in recognition of the volunteers’ commendable services.

Addressing the gathering, Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi praised both Al-Mustafa Welfare Society and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal for their dedication to public service. He stressed the importance of protecting human rights and urged citizens to actively engage in welfare initiatives.

“There is a dire need to raise awareness about the impactful work being done by Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Director Rana Ramzan Tahir highlighted that Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal had been serving humanity since 1992, providing support to the underprivileged through various social welfare programs. Under Uraan Pakistan initiative, the PBM was tasked with ensuring food to 5 million people during Ramzan. PBM sought assistance from Al Mustafa Society for ensured Iftar dinner to over half million people. Al Mustafa Welfare Society also shared financial assistance about 26.5 percent in making the progress successful.

Ramzan Tahir added, “PBM's diverse welfare schemes cater to medical treatment for deserving patients, educational scholarships, support for persons with disabilities, economic empowerment of women, child protection, and assistance for orphans and widows”.

According to official data, over 39,000 patients received free treatment for fatal diseases through public sector hospitals in the last five years. Since 1995, more than 36,000 deserving students have been awarded educational scholarships, up to the Ph.D. level.

To aid persons with disabilities, PBM has provided assistive devices such as wheelchairs and artificial limbs, along with financial aid, benefiting over 32,000 individuals since 2010, he noted.

“Under its women empowerment initiative, PBM operates 165 vocational training centers where over 400,000 women, orphans, and poor girls have received training since 1995”, Rana claimed.

The PBM Sweet Homes project, launched in 2009, currently provides care and education to 4,164 orphans across 46 centers nationwide. In addition, PBM has offered shelter and food to over 9 million individuals since 2020 through its Shelter Homes program.

Similarly, launched in 2021, the ‘Khana Sab Key Liye’ initiative has distributed free food to 7.7 million people, particularly targeting laborers and the needy through mobile food vehicles.

Efforts to curb child labor have also borne fruit, with 18,870 children enrolled in 160 rehabilitation schools, receiving free education, uniforms, books, and stationery since 1995, he mentioned.

The Orphan and Widow Support Program, initiated in 2021, assists more than 1,500 children from 1,172 families, offering monthly stipends of Rs 8,000 to Rs 16,000 to widows, Ramzan Tahir claimed.

PBM also established Thalassemia Centers in 2015, providing free transfusion and testing services to over 75,000 patients.

He concluded stating that organization remained at the forefront during natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, and ensured timely relief and support to affected communities.