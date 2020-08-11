UrduPoint.com
Volunteers Of Civil Defense Launch Tree Plantation Drive From Aug 14

Tue 11th August 2020

Volunteers of Civil Defense under auspices of Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is launching a grand tree plantation drive in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Volunteers of Civil Defense under auspices of Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is launching a grand tree plantation drive in the province.

that the drive titled" Let's join hands with civil defense to protect region from impact of climate change," from Independence Day of August 14.

He said during the drive as many as over 100000 saplings would be planted in 35 districts of the province.

Director Civil Defense Fahad Akram Qazi in a statement regarding monsoon tree plantation campaign said that developing countries were badly affected by climate change which was mostly triggered by deforestation.

To successfully meet challenges in wake of climate change, he said that civil dense volunteers had step in to make KP green by planting more trees during monsoon.

He said that tree plantation had been launched on a large scale in Peshawar, Malakand and Hazara division, adding the tree planation efforts were aimed at ensure clean and healthy environment for future generation.

