Volunteers of Khidmat Committee participated in rescue operations

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, volunteers of Khidmat Committee Islamabad reached Murree and participated in late night relief and rescue operation.

The volunteers distributed 5000 packets of foods, 5000 water bottles and 1000 jackets and winter clothes, said a statement issued on official page of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

The volunteers were also provided physical support to the stranded tourists to take them out safely.

ICT Administration and Muslim Hands Trust also delivered essential food items and water bottles to stranded tourist in Murree.