Volunteers Recruitment Drive Launched For Civil Defence In Layyah
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) A meeting for the recruitment of Civil Defence volunteers was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General/Additional Controller Civil Defence Layyah, Shabbir Ahmed Dogar.
The meeting was attended by Prof Dr Abdul Rasheed Khan, Civil Defence Officer Toqeer Abbas, President Anjuman-e-Tajran, and others.
Addressing the meeting, ADCG Shabbir Ahmed Dogar said Civil Defence volunteers are the backbone of the nation, adding that joining Civil Defence reflects true national spirit and service.
He highlighted the volunteers play a vital role in providing timely assistance during natural disasters and emergencies.
He urged citizens to register in large numbers to become part of Civil Defence, assuring that volunteers will be provided technical and practical training. Such training, he noted, enhances youth skills and creates career opportunities.
Civil Defence Officer Tauqeer Abbas said citizens can register through the official link: https://vcd.home.gop.pk.
