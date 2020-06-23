UrduPoint.com
Volunteers Trained To Ensure Social Distancing

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A workshop, organised by the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS,) on Tuesday gave training to some 44 NGO volunteers on social distancing and safety precautions for containing the spread of the coronavirus infection.

IGHDS Chief, Dr Shakeel Ahmed Janeel said people from all walks of life had been contributing in the ongoing battle against the spread of COVID-19. He said the volunteers belonging from different nongovernment Orgnizations had rendered vital services in society during all the testing times. He said the IGHDS could play an important role to ensure welfare of society during the ongoing coronavirus health emergency.

