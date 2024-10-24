Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Volunteers training competitions held

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah, a Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) challenge was organised among teams of rescue volunteers across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah, a Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) challenge was organised among teams of rescue volunteers across the district.

In the competition, teams from seven tehsils of the district participated. The challenge was held at the Central Rescue Station. Chief guest of Government Allied school Sargodha Ms. Sadia, rescue officers, and rescue staff participated in the event. In the competitions, shifting of the injured in any emergency situation, giving first aid, taking timely action in case of fire, searching and trying to rescue patients in case of building collapse, practical demonstration of rescuing a drowning person were exhibited.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said the purpose of these competitions was to help volunteers in any emergency situation by reaching the spot safely before the arrival of Rescue-1122 and saving lives.

He said that so far, CERT teams consisting of volunteers have been formed in schools and colleges, factories, various institutions and union councils across the district and God willing, the series of providing first aid training to every citizen of Pakistan will continue. The rescue volunteers who perform well in the challenge will participate in the national challenge at the Punjab Emergency Service academy.

At the end of the challenge, special guest Ms. Dr. Sadia Jameel appreciated the efforts of Rescue 1122 Sargodha for establishing a safe society.

The District Emergency Officer presented a shield of honor to the chief guest and certificates and trophies were distributed to the rescue volunteers who performed well.

