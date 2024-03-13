Open Menu

Volunteers Training For Ramazan Security Completes

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Volunteers training for Ramazan security completes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The training process of 800 volunteers for Ramazan security was completed at Police Lines here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman told the media that for provision of foolproof security during Ramazan these volunteers had been trained at Police Lines Sargodha under the supervision of qualified staff of physical training.

The volunteers would be deployed to rural areas, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Media

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

1 hour ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

2 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

4 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

16 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

16 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

16 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

16 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

16 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan