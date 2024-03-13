Volunteers training for Ramazan security completes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The training process of 800 volunteers for Ramazan security was completed at Police Lines here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman told the media that for provision of foolproof security during Ramazan these volunteers had been trained at Police Lines Sargodha under the supervision of qualified staff of physical training.

The volunteers would be deployed to rural areas, he added.