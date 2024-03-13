Volunteers Training For Ramazan Security Completes
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The training process of 800 volunteers for Ramazan security was completed at Police Lines here on Wednesday.
A police spokesman told the media that for provision of foolproof security during Ramazan these volunteers had been trained at Police Lines Sargodha under the supervision of qualified staff of physical training.
The volunteers would be deployed to rural areas, he added.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excavator operator dies in mishap9 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner, DC visit Ramzan bazaars; inspect arrangements9 minutes ago
-
PM visits USC outlets to inspect Relief Package implementation9 minutes ago
-
Price monitoring desk’s operation reviewed, profiteers warned9 minutes ago
-
IJT to arrange 10 Iftar parties during Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
Grand operation against encroachment in different areas of Peshawar29 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan takes action against absent doctors of BMC29 minutes ago
-
Under HEC programme, 290,000 youth to be trained for climate action curriculum39 minutes ago
-
Early execution of potable water schemes stressed for Tank39 minutes ago
-
Over 1.8mln hampers delivered under Ramazan package39 minutes ago
-
CM expresses sorrow on death of woman, children in gas explosion39 minutes ago
-
SFA discards 700 liters adulterated milk49 minutes ago