Volunteers' training underway at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Under the supervision of SP Headquarters Imran Ahmad Malik, training of volunteers on Muharram is underway at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh.

The volunteers selected by the organizers of rallies and processions for checking duties were getting the training. During the Muharram, the selected volunteers will perform the duties along with police regarding checking and security of mourners attending processions and rallies. In the training, participants were briefed on the use of various search equipment, metal detectors, walk-through gates and other gadgets.

Volunteers were also given training on body search methods.

On the occasion, SP Headquarters Imran Ahmad Malik said that volunteers were being trained through lectures and practical practice. He said that all possible steps would be taken to protect all religious programmes including mourning processions. He further said that Lahore police would thwart the efforts to spread unrest and chaos during Muharram.