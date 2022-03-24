Vote awareness program held in Nawabshah

District Election Commission Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness program at Government Boys High School Khan Muhammad Chandio regarding entry of vote and vote verification process

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :District Election Commission Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness program at Government Boys High School Khan Muhammad Chandio regarding entry of vote and vote verification process.

Addressing the awareness program District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar said that these programs are being organized on the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan in order to highlight the importance of vote for general public.

He said that objectives behind this is to attract more and more eligible persons to register their votes and become eligible to cast their vote in coming general and local government elections to elect their genuine candidate.

He asked youth above the age of 18 years to get their Computerized National Identity Card and get their vote entered in election roll. Headmaster of the school Hidayatullah Tunio, Masroor Memon, teachers and student were present at the program in large number.