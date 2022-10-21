Vote awareness program held in Nawabshah

In order to create awareness among girls and boys students about the importance and entry of votes, Election Commission of Pakistan conducts awareness programs at different educational institutions throughout the country

In this regard District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness programme about importance of vote and its entry at Government Boys High School Landhi.

Addressing the participants, District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar said that such awareness programs for girl and boys students were being organized on the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan. He said that the objective of the program was to provide information to general public about the entry of vote, any alteration or correction.

He said for the purpose a 'One Window Service Center' was established at the office of District Election Commissioner. He said that citizens can ensure the entry of family vote and any changes in permanent of present address on National Identity Card.

District Election Commissioner said that for the purpose of entry and transfer of vote Form-21 would be applicable and for any objection on vote Form-22 and correction of data Form-23 would be applicable that would be subject to submitted at One Window Service Center for which the presence of original and one copy of CNIC was necessary that would be affixed with the form.

He stressed students to play their role in informing and creating awareness about vote among the people of their areas adding the students shall spread the message of importance of vote from house to house.

On the occasion Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed, Shahbuddin, Headmaster Lakha Dino Soomro and others spoke on the importance of entry of votes. The program was largely attended by school teachers Muhammad Arif Qazi, Ghulam Abbas Keerio, Zamir Chandio, Masroor Memon and students.