Vote Awareness Walk To Be Held In Khairpur On Dec 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 09:02 PM

District Election Commission Khairpur, Masood Ahmed Qureshi on Wednesday said a vote awareness walk is being held from Maryum Chowk to Press Club Khairpur on December 7th (Thursday)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) District Election Commission Khairpur, Masood Ahmed Qureshi on Wednesday said a vote awareness walk is being held from Maryum Chowk to Press Club Khairpur on December 7th (Thursday).

He said the walk will create awareness among the masses to register their votes and to play their vital role in electing the rulers during elections.

Besides, the District Election Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (AC-II) Khairpur, scouts, members of civil society, a large number of political and social workers, and elected representatives would participate in the walk.

