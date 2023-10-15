Vote casting is national obligation, Zia-ur-Rahim

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) District Election Commission Officer Mardan Zia-ul-Rahim said that vote casting is not just a necessity but it is a national obligation of every citizen to choose the best candidate.

For the benefit of the nation, he said that according to the constitution of Pakistan, women, men, youth, disabled persons, transgender and minorities, all have equal rights to vote.

Raise awareness that they should register their vote before the elections and use it properly during the elections.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting organized by Saibaan Development Organization Mardan with the support of the Non-Governmental Organization Shirkat Gah.

Muhammad Arif of Saibaan Development Organization Mardan also addressed the meeting and said that the vote is the trust of the nation, so not using it properly is a betrayal.

He highlighted the importance of registration and said that apart from voter registration, he urged the voters to vote in maximum numbers on the day of the election, especially the measures to ensure the vote registration of the women and the youth class was a positive step.

The Election Officer has urged the public to fulfil their national responsibility by making a National Identity Card and registering their votes immediately after they turn 18 and give proof to be a responsible citizen.