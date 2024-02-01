'Vote Casting Is Our National Responsibility'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Regional Election Commissioner Amir Ashfaq Qureshi said that vote is a fundamental right of each eligible citizen as continuity of democratic process is interlinked effective and appropriate use of right of vote.
Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that each vote played a foundational role to render the building of democracy strong.
He said that casting vote was the sensitive responsibility on the shoulder of each eligible citizen which should be fulfilled to lead Pakistan on the path of development and progress.
The REC Amir Ashfaq Qureshi said that the major chunk of population in Pakistan comprises youth and encouraging youth to cast their vote in the best interest of country and to best candidate was Primary need of hour.
He underscored that the turnout of votes in the upcoming elections would play a decisive role in the continuity of democratic process.
Amir Ashfaq urged youth and specially women to cast their votes in the upcoming election which was going to held on February 08, 2024 as per their aspirations.
Recent Stories
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 Killed, 14 injured in multiples Road mishaps in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
ECP to dispatch ballot papers in Balochistan, KPK by air2 minutes ago
-
Excise to facilitate citizens for vehicle registration, transfer, token tax at Trail-32 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders urge UN to take notice of Indian atrocities in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
8 fuel agencies sealed:22 minutes ago
-
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today32 minutes ago
-
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
General Elections: Media houses gear up for comprehensive coverage42 minutes ago
-
'Cultural heritage sites' protection crucial for nation’s economic growth: minister42 minutes ago
-
E-katcheri session held51 minutes ago
-
Wani urges UN chief to take effective notice of illegal profiling campaign, initiated under guise of ..51 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago