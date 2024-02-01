Open Menu

'Vote Casting Is Our National Responsibility'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Regional Election Commissioner Amir Ashfaq Qureshi said that vote is a fundamental right of each eligible citizen as continuity of democratic process is interlinked effective and appropriate use of right of vote.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that each vote played a foundational role to render the building of democracy strong.

He said that casting vote was the sensitive responsibility on the shoulder of each eligible citizen which should be fulfilled to lead Pakistan on the path of development and progress.

The REC Amir Ashfaq Qureshi said that the major chunk of population in Pakistan comprises youth and encouraging youth to cast their vote in the best interest of country and to best candidate was Primary need of hour.

He underscored that the turnout of votes in the upcoming elections would play a decisive role in the continuity of democratic process.

Amir Ashfaq urged youth and specially women to cast their votes in the upcoming election which was going to held on February 08, 2024 as per their aspirations.

