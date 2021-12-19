UrduPoint.com

Vote Casting Remain Popular Trend On Social Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

Vote casting remain popular trend on social media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The people and supporters of political parties during local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday showed keen interest to poll their vote and become part of the democracy.

Million of posts of common people were witnessed stressing on people to poll their right of vote in favor of any candidate to strengthen democracy.

A lot of people uploaded their pictures while polling to attract others voters. Showing inked thumbed remained popular trained on social media.

Several posts to aware women about the importance of their votes also went viral.

Aminullah Kundi, a social activist on his facebook page stressed everyone specially women to come out and cast their vote to play their due role in the strengthening of the democracy.

