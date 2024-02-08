Vote casting underway at 1,601 polling stations in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling at 1,601 polling stations established by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Bahawalpur is underway without interval, which started at 8 a.m. and would remain continuous till 5 p.m.

Official sources in the Election Commission said that vote casting at 1,601 polling stations across Bahawalpur was underway in a peaceful way.

They added that a number of 1,601 polling stations were set up in Bahawalpur, adding that out of them, 79 polling stations came under category "A," 370 under category "B,” and 1,152 under category "C.

" they said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that around 4,000 personnel of Bahawalpur police and 3,000 volunteers had been deployed for election duty in Bahawalpur district.

"The 4,000 police personnel and 3,000 volunteers have been deployed in and outside polling stations to maintain law and order during the polling process,” he said.