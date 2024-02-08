Vote Casting Underway At 1,601 Polling Stations In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling at 1,601 polling stations established by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Bahawalpur is underway without interval, which started at 8 a.m. and would remain continuous till 5 p.m.
Official sources in the Election Commission said that vote casting at 1,601 polling stations across Bahawalpur was underway in a peaceful way.
They added that a number of 1,601 polling stations were set up in Bahawalpur, adding that out of them, 79 polling stations came under category "A," 370 under category "B,” and 1,152 under category "C.
" they said.
Meanwhile, the spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that around 4,000 personnel of Bahawalpur police and 3,000 volunteers had been deployed for election duty in Bahawalpur district.
"The 4,000 police personnel and 3,000 volunteers have been deployed in and outside polling stations to maintain law and order during the polling process,” he said.
Recent Stories
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP rolls out red carpet for observers and media at polling stations9 minutes ago
-
Appropriate arrangements made for smooth polling process at Buner9 minutes ago
-
DIG visits polling stations in Hyderabad19 minutes ago
-
Polling continues smoothly in Islamabad19 minutes ago
-
Polling continues peacefully in South Punjab: Addl IGP19 minutes ago
-
Voting in Hyderabad continues peacefully19 minutes ago
-
Pervez Khattak, Mian Iftikhar cast vote at Manki Sharif, Pabbi as polling accelerates at Nowshera, M ..19 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security to ensure peaceful elections.29 minutes ago
-
CCTV cameras in use for monitoring polling process says DIG Sukkur29 minutes ago
-
DIG Hyderabad visits security control room29 minutes ago
-
CM KP inspects Election Control Room in Home Department38 minutes ago
-
ECP directs PEMRA to issue warning to two private channels for code violation39 minutes ago