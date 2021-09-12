UrduPoint.com

Vote Count Begins As Polling For Local Bodies Elections Ends

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Vote count begins as polling for Local Bodies elections ends

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The vote counting begun in five cantonment boards of Rawalpindi district as polling ended at 5:00 pm amid tight security arrangements.

Polling for the Local Bodies elections started at 8:00 am and continued till 5:00 pm without any break here on Sunday in five cantonment boards of Rawalpindi district while 273 candidates were in the run for the elections in 36 wards of Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah, Taxila and Murree Hills Cantt.

CCTV cameras were installed at the sensitive polling stations in the district. Election was postponed for one seat in Ward No 2 of RCB due to death of a candidate.

Talking to APP, District Returning Officer, Rawalpindi II, Shaheen Ghazal informed that total number of registered voters in five cantonment boards of Rawalpindi district was 664,873 including 343,894 male and 320,979 female.

She said that 82 contesting candidates were in Rawalpindi Cantt, 77 in Chaklala Cantt, 87 in Wah Cantt, 20 in Taxila Cantt and seven in Murree Hills Cantt. The total number of registered voters in Rawalpindi Cantt were 279,529, in Chaklala Cantt 170,100, in Wah Cantt 196,250, in Taxila Cantt 15,976 while 3,018 voters were registered in Murree.

To a question she told that 583 polling stations including 285 for male and 276 for female and 22 joint polling stations were set up to facilitate the voters to exercise their right of franchise.

As many as 48 sensitive polling stations of the district were given special security cover and besides the deployment of Rawalpindi district police personnel, contingents of rangers were also available to ensure law and order.

ECP had deployed 583 Presiding Officers, 1604 Assistant Presiding Officers and 1604 Polling Officers in the district, she added.

She said that total 1604 polling booths including 822 for male and 782 for female voters were set up for the elections.

To another question she informed that foolproof security arrangements were finalized to ensure peaceful, transparent and impartial local government elections.

The presiding officers will announce the results at the polling station immediately after the counting, while the returning officers will announce the preliminary results immediately after the completion of the results of each ward.

All the polling agents are directed to obtain a copy of the result from the Presiding Officer.

All election agents or candidates should also get a copy of the preliminary result from the concerned Returning Officer.

The authorities concerned had also been directed to ensure compliance with the Code of Conduct issued by ECP for Cantonment Local Bodies elections.

395

Related Topics

Election Rangers Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Murree Vote Male Rawalpindi Taxila Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures co ..

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 202 ..

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

41 minutes ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minister

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.