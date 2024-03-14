Vote count begins of Senate by-polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The vote count commenced on Thursday in the Parliament House hall for by-polls of the Senate seat for the Federal capital.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, the joint candidate of the government, and Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban are contesting for the Senate seat.

The polling started at 10:00 a.m.

without any interval.

Former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sunni Ittehad Council leaders Amir Dogar, Asad Qasir, and Omar Ayub also cast their votes in the Senate by-polls.

