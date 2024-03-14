Open Menu

Vote Count Begins Of Senate By-polls

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Vote count begins of Senate by-polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The vote count commenced on Thursday in the Parliament House hall for by-polls of the Senate seat for the Federal capital.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, the joint candidate of the government, and Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban are contesting for the Senate seat.

The polling started at 10:00 a.m.

without any interval.

Former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sunni Ittehad Council leaders Amir Dogar, Asad Qasir, and Omar Ayub also cast their votes in the Senate by-polls.

APP/ajb-zah

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Senate Defence Minister Hamza Shahbaz Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Vote Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Khawaja Asif Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

49 minutes ago
 realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

2 hours ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

2 hours ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

2 hours ago
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

3 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

3 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

3 hours ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan