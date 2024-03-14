Vote Count Begins Of Senate By-polls
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The vote count commenced on Thursday in the Parliament House hall for by-polls of the Senate seat for the Federal capital.
Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, the joint candidate of the government, and Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban are contesting for the Senate seat.
The polling started at 10:00 a.m.
without any interval.
Former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sunni Ittehad Council leaders Amir Dogar, Asad Qasir, and Omar Ayub also cast their votes in the Senate by-polls.
APP/ajb-zah
Recent Stories
PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU seminar emphasizes AI learning to cope with future challenges3 minutes ago
-
RO announces Senate Election schedule for 12 seats of Sindh3 minutes ago
-
PM made strategy for Rural, Urban centers: Musadiq Malik3 minutes ago
-
34 shopkeepers held over violation of price control in Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Public notice for bye-poll on vacant NA, PK seats to be issued on Mar 1512 minutes ago
-
Nine dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents13 minutes ago
-
Call for action against smuggled drugs, unregistered surgical tools13 minutes ago
-
Minister holds introductory meeting with Excise Secretary, DG13 minutes ago
-
Shariah Board Pakistan sets minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya at Rs 300 for Ramazan13 minutes ago
-
Legal Commission on Blasphemy to mark 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Risalat' tomorrow13 minutes ago
-
Provincial govt still didn't allocate funds to local governments: Mayor Mardan13 minutes ago
-
US Navy ship arrives Pakistan to conduct sea exercise with Pak Navy22 minutes ago