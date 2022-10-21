UrduPoint.com

Vote Guarantees Country's Development: District Election Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Vote guarantees country's development: District Election Commissioner

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :"Proper use of vote and correct registration is the national duty of all the citizens of the country." This was stated by the District Election Commissioner Larkana Attaullah Brohi while addressing a voters awareness program held on Thursday at Government Municipal High school, Larkana.

District Election Officer Kashif Inayat Soomro, Election Officer Muhammad Imran Arain, principal, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

Ataullah Brohi said the vote was the guarantee for the country's development.

He informed the participants about the newly released final electoral roll.

He further said that maximum voters' registration will be ensured for maximum participation of people in the upcoming election.

For that matter, he said that 'one window' centers had been set up in every tehsil for the submission of forms so that people can easily register their votes.

He urged all those concerned to encourage youngsters to enroll themselves as voters, especially women in the coming days.

He also asked them to create awareness in this regard.

