Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Vote is must for changing country's destiny; PILDAT National Voters Day Dialogue

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :All eligible citizens especially the dominating youth must participate in the electoral process on election day for changing the destiny of the country, participants of a National Voters Day dialogue organized by Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) said on Thursday.

PILDAT president Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, chaired two-panel discussions titled 'How to Ensure Upcoming General Elections Are Free, Fair, and Credible. Theme of the second panel was 'Youth Voter education & Information; how to Increase Youth Voter Participation'.

The participants were of the opinion that the youth was dominating electoral demography and they could be precursor of change if they vote on election day.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Public Policy & Strategic Communications Fahad Husain remarked that the next elections must be free, fair, and transparent as they will determine the stability of our nation and the trajectory of the country over the next few years.

ECP's Media and Outreach Wing, representative Haroon Shinwari outlined some of the measures ECP was doing to make elections fair and credible. The ECP has spent Rs 47 million on awareness efforts to ensure inclusion, one of the determinants of a legitimate election. For the 2023 elections, there will be a total of one hundred thousand polling stations across the country, each with four voting booths to accommodate a total of one thousand six hundred voters during the nine-hour voting day.

To prevent election dispute, a real-time results technology has been tested and will be used in the next general election.

Senior journalist, Syed Talat Hussain commented on the potential fairness of the 2023 elections by describing some of the challenges voters experience at the polls. Voters demand a more streamlined election process, particularly in terms of logistics, to be at peace. Voting booths should be placed in close proximity to each neighbourhood, modernising the electoral process.

  Co-ordinator to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Industry, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan encouraged youngsters to participate in the nation's administration, referring to them as the country's future. Youth was the majority in the voting group, yet when voter participation was measured, they become the minority; Pakistan must solve this dilemma. He also underlined the significance of local governments, as they would engage the youth and solve their concerns at the local level.

 Representatives from civil society, academics, foreign embassies to Pakistan, attorneys, engineers, entrepreneurs, and journalists were among the participants in the National Voters' Dialogue hosted by PILDAT in Islamabad.

