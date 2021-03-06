Vote of Confidence: PM successfully gets 178 votes in National Assembly

(@fidahassanain)

PTI leaders are chanting slogans in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan while the benches of opposition are vacant as they have already boycotted the house proceeding.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has bagged 178 votes in a bid to seek vote of confidence in National Assembly today.

Faisal Vawda could not cast vote as he had already resigned from his seat from the National Assembly and Speaker Asad Qaisar could not cast his vote because he was the speaker.

PTI leader Amir Liaqat Hussain got emotion who stood up and recited 'Na'at Sharif' to express his happiness.

MQM leader Khalid Siddiqui also addressed the session, saying that they supported Imran Khan at the time. He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to play his role for real change in the country. Siddiqui said that Pakistan was made 70 years ago but the purpose could not be achieved.

"We need true representation and real change in the parliament. Come and change this democracy," he asked the PM.

"We are with you. Come and ensure true democracy in the country," he added. Karachi, Siddiqui said, was no more liveable and third largest city of the country was waiting for a university.

