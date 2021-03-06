UrduPoint.com
Vote Of Confidence Victory Of Truth: Sartaj

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Vote of confidence victory of truth: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Saturday said the opposition legislators had run away from the National Assembly session as they could not face the truth.

Getting of vote of confidence by Prime Minister Imran Khan from the National Assembly was a victory of truth, she said talking to the media outside Parliament House.

Zartaj said those who trod the right path, stood with the prime minister. After the audio / video scandal of Ali Haider Gilani, the nation now knew the people who had disrespected the sanctity of votes.

