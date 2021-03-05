Vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan has already been done, says Maryam Nawaz

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Vice-President says that Imran Khan has no right to stay in power after President asked him to seek vote of confidence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said that “vote of no-confidence” was already done, saying that Imran Khan has no right to remain in office.

Maryam Nawaz said that the President had already declared that Imran Khan had lost confidence. She said that she never accepted Imran Khan as Prime Minister because was “selected” , and now after President’s nod for vote of confidence for the PM is an evidence that there was no prime minister in the country.

“Imran Khan is selected and will remain with the same status for ever,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that just a single seat in Islamabad had exposed him.

She said that if they won from Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab then Election Commission was correct and if they lost in Senate then ECP was not doing its job. The entire nation was well-aware that who was Sicilian mafia and mafias in the country, he added.

She said that ECP did not have any right to amend the Constitution.

PML-N, Maryam Nawaz said, was not the party which would remain silent. For secret balloting, constitutional amendment was required which could only be done in the parliament, she added. She said that she came to know that they [PTI] challenged ECP’s decision about NA-75 by-polls.