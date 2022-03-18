Vote of party dissident MNAs not to be counted under Article 63-1A: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday a law existed for those parliamentarians who decided to quit a party and join another due to any reason.

In a tweet, he said that according to Article 63-1A, the vote of the members quitting a party would not be counted in the no-trust move after the letter of the party chief to the speaker for disqualification of the dissidents.

Some members themselves have said about leaving the party, Chaudhry Fawad said, vowing to take action against such MNAs and their disqualification would be for the lifetime.

The minister stated that Sindh chief minister had sent the public money which was meant for the welfare of the poor people to buy legislators' conscience.

Clean drinking water was not available in Sindh, health system was in dilapidated condition, but Sindh rulers were engaged in horse trading.

The government, he added, had the resources, it was easy for it to purchase conscience of the members.

When the no-confidence motion against Benazir Bhutto was tabled, the movement was thwarted by using official resources, he remarked.