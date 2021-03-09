Vote of Trust for PM Imran: Asad Qaisar says he will step down if any irregularity is proven in counting

(@fidahassanain)

The Speaker National Assembly has rejected the allegation of Opposition that the members were less than 178 on the day of vote of confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar said that he would step down from his post if anyone could prove that the number of members as less than 178 on the day of vote of confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The Speaker said that the whole was media there and everyone witnessed that excluding Faisal Vawda and he, there were total 178 members.

He rejected the opposition claim that there were less than 178 members during the vote of confidence in the Lower House of parliament.



Asad Qaisar also challenged the opposition to name which MNAs were missing during the vote. He expressed these worlds while talking to the reporters along with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Asad Qaisar also stressed upon the need to make democracy stronger.



Sadiq Sanjrani also talked to the reporters and that he would go to all members of the Senate for their vote for his re-election bid.



“I’ll go to every member for vote for my election,” said Sanjrani, adding that he might go to his rival Yousaf Raza Gillani for the support. He stated that everyone needs to be taken along for the sake of democracy.

“I’m the candidate so I will to all members,” he further said.

Sanjrani is the candidate who is seeking re-election as Senate Chairman after the end of a three-year tenure.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) unanimously nominated Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani as their candidate for the slot of Senate Chairman. The election would be held on March 12.