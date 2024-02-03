Vote PML-N To Power For Development Of Country: Kh Asif
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and candidate from NA-71, Sialkot-II constituency Khawaja Muhammad Asif has urged people to vote PML-N to power for development, prosperity and stability of the country
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and candidate from NA-71, Sialkot-II constituency Khawaja Muhammad Asif has urged people to vote PML-N to power for development, prosperity and stability of the country.
"People will choose their leaders by the power of their vote.
These elections will be decisive and we will be successful with a huge majority," he added.
Addressing a workers convention in Doburji Malian, he said "we have resolved almost all problems of Sialkot city".
Kh Asif said the World Bank project of Rs 17 billion for the city of Sialkot was also signed during the PML-N government.
"We re-carpeted roads in this city, built two overhead bridges and Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ), which facilitates the flow of traffic," he added.
Recent Stories
Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar
FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels
Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses
Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters
Police conducts mock rehearsal for election
Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours
Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader
Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its ..
CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera
MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels2 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses2 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters2 minutes ago
-
Police conducts mock rehearsal for election37 minutes ago
-
Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital37 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours37 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader38 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera38 minutes ago
-
MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public38 minutes ago
-
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections38 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of relations37 minutes ago