Vote PML-N To Power For Development Of Country: Kh Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and candidate from NA-71, Sialkot-II constituency Khawaja Muhammad Asif has urged people to vote PML-N to power for development, prosperity and stability of the country

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024)

"People will choose their leaders by the power of their vote.

These elections will be decisive and we will be successful with a huge majority," he added.

Addressing a workers convention in Doburji Malian, he said "we have resolved almost all problems of Sialkot city".

Kh Asif said the World Bank project of Rs 17 billion for the city of Sialkot was also signed during the PML-N government.

"We re-carpeted roads in this city, built two overhead bridges and Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ), which facilitates the flow of traffic," he added.

