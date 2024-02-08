Vote polling for General Election 2024 begins in Merged Tribal Districts

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Vote polling for General Election 2024 was started in all seven merged tribal districts including Khyber on Thursday.

The polling began at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break. Since morning, the voters are coming to polling stations at Govt High school Bara and Govt Boys School Jamrud polling stations and casting their votes.

Great enthusiasm is being witnessed among young voters. " I was eagerly awaiting the 2024 general election and was happy after polling my first vote today," Asghar Afridi, a voter of tehsil Bara told APP.

"The enthusiasm of young voters is overwhelming in this election 2024 compared to the 2018 election and he came here in groups with friends to cast our votes," he said.

Azam Shinwari, another voter who came with his father to cast his first vote in the 2024 General Election at Govt School Jamrud polling station was jubilant to cast his first vote.

The voters including senior citizens, persons with disabilities and youth were standing in queues to poll their votes.

The voting will continue till 5 pm without a break.

Voting also continued in South Waziristan; North Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai, Bajaur and Mohmand tribal districts.

The candidate's supporters setup polling camps outside of polling stations for the guidance of young voters.