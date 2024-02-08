Open Menu

Vote Polling For General Election 2024 Begins In Merged Tribal Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Vote polling for General Election 2024 begins in Merged Tribal Districts

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Vote polling for General Election 2024 was started in all seven merged tribal districts including Khyber on Thursday.

The polling began at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break. Since morning, the voters are coming to polling stations at Govt High school Bara and Govt Boys School Jamrud polling stations and casting their votes.

Great enthusiasm is being witnessed among young voters. " I was eagerly awaiting the 2024 general election and was happy after polling my first vote today," Asghar Afridi, a voter of tehsil Bara told APP.

"The enthusiasm of young voters is overwhelming in this election 2024 compared to the 2018 election and he came here in groups with friends to cast our votes," he said.

Azam Shinwari, another voter who came with his father to cast his first vote in the 2024 General Election at Govt School Jamrud polling station was jubilant to cast his first vote.

The voters including senior citizens, persons with disabilities and youth were standing in queues to poll their votes.

The voting will continue till 5 pm without a break.

Voting also continued in South Waziristan; North Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai, Bajaur and Mohmand tribal districts.

The candidate's supporters setup polling camps outside of polling stations for the guidance of young voters.

Related Topics

Election North Waziristan Vote Young Jamrud 2018 Afridi All Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

35 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

9 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

10 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

10 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

10 hours ago
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

10 hours ago
 Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls

10 hours ago
 Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks i ..

Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls

10 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate ..

Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results

10 hours ago
 UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin ..

UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve

10 hours ago
 Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lu ..

Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan