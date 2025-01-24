Voter Awareness Program Held In Mirpurkhas
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A voter awareness program was organized on Friday at Government Boys Higher Secondary school Mirwah Gorchani Taluk Shujaabad, courtesy of the District Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas.
The event focused on the significance and benefits of voting, with a special emphasis on encouraging youth participation in the electoral process.
On this occasion, District Election Commissioner Khalid Hussain stressed the importance of educating young people about the power of their vote. "It's our duty to inform the youth about the importance and usefulness of voting, so they can play a vital role in the country's development," he said.
Commissioner Hussain also urged students to verify their Names in the electoral rolls and register if they hadn't already. He also took the time to address questions from the students, fostering a spirit of engagement and inclusivity.
APP/hms/378
