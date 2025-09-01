Voter Awareness Session Held At SBKWU Quetta
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) An important voter awareness session was held by the Provincial Election Commissioner at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU), Quetta, on Monday.
On this occasion, Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan, Ali Asghar Sial, thanked the university administration for organizing this session to make the students aware of the importance of elections.
He said that the participation of women in the electoral process is very important and universities could play a key role in this process.
Ali Asghar Sial said that the active participation of youth, especially female students, could not only make the electoral process effective but also reduce the gap in the registration of women voters.
He further said that if women register their votes and participate fully in the elections, it is possible to significantly increase the voter turnout.
Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Dr Rubina Mushtaq, said that free, fair and transparent elections are the foundation of democracy.
She urged the young generation to actively participate in the electoral process and become ambassadors of democracy.
She said that the female students should not only register themselves to vote but also make the people around them aware of this national duty so that a strong and conscious society could be formed.
This voter awareness session was organized in collaboration with Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University and the Provincial Election Commission of Balochistan, with the aim of making the youth and women aware of the importance of voting and including them in the national mainstream.
On this occasion, Director of Elections, Mr Abdullah, Director of Administration, Naeem Ahmed, and Deputy Director of Elections, Ms. Alia Nazar, also addressed the female students.
They shed detailed light on the constitutional role of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the electoral system.
The speakers also informed the female students about the steps of voter registration, registration in the electoral rolls, and the responsibilities of the Election Commission for transparent elections.
At the end of the ceremony, Provincial Election Commissioner Ali Asghar Sial and Vice Chancellor Dr Rubina Mushtaq also presented commemorative shields to each other.
