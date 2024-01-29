Open Menu

'Voter Can Check Constituency Number, Polling Station By Sending SMS To 8300'; ECP

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM

'Voter can check constituency number, polling station by sending SMS to 8300'; ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The people of the country have been provided a unique facility to know about their constituency number, polling station and others relevant details by just sending SMS to 8300.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesman, "The commission has started providing comprehensive voting details to facilitate voters to cast their vote in smooth manner.

"

"A voter can acquire his voting information by sending his National Identity Card number (without hyphen) via SMS to 8300," it added.

The spokesperson highlighted, "There is a service fee of Rs 2 per SMS for this facility."

Urging all voters to promptly acquire voting details for themselves and their family members, he emphasized the importance of avoiding any inconvenience at the polling station.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote SMS Family All

Recent Stories

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

21 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

48 minutes ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

2 days ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan