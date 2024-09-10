Open Menu

Voter Education Committee Meets At District Election Office Sanghar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Voter education committee meets at District Election Office Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the Voter Education Committee was held at the District Election Commission Office Sanghar, presided over by the Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Yousuf and District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano.

According to a handout, the meeting discussed several issues, including obtaining computerized national identity cards (CNIC) from NADRA, voter registration and the inclusion of transgender individuals in both the voter registration process and the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Strategies to increase voter turnout were also considered.

It was decided that programs will be organized in schools and colleges to highlight the importance of voting, particularly among the youth, and seminars will be held in rural and urban areas to boost voter participation.

The meeting was attended by Election Officer Umair, NADRA representative Habib Shar, Additional Director Local Government Jamshed Qaimkhani, along with taluka education officers and representatives from social organizations.

