Voter Education Program Held In Sanghar Under The Auspices Of ECP

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A voter education program was organized in the district council of Sanghar under the leadership of district chairman, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Khurasani. The event aimed to raise awareness among citizens regarding the significance of voting, the electoral process and transparency in elections.

During the program, district chairman Syed Riaz Hussain highlighted the election commission's collaboration with NADRA to provide ID card services in remote areas of the district. He expressed a commitment to making identification cards more accessible to citizens so that they can participate in the electoral process by casting their votes.

He added that national identity cards would be made through NADRA van service in remote areas of the district.

District Election Commissioner Mohammad Sarwar elaborated on the process of voter registration and stressed the importance of increasing voter turnout in future elections.

Deputy Election Commissioner Mohammad Umair appealed to elected representatives to assist the Election Commission in registering voters in their respective areas.

Assistant Director NADRA Shah Nawaz Chachar briefed elected representatives about the NADRA "Pak ID" mobile application, which he described as an online office.

The program saw active participation from students, teachers, civil society members and local citizens. Participants were provided with detailed information on voter registration, the code of conduct for elections and the inclusion of women and other marginalized groups in the electoral process.

Additionally, District Coordinator of the Sindh Social Protection Authority Kulsoom Joyo and District Manager of Asha Independent Living Center Mumtaz Mangi addressed the gathering. They highlighted the issues faced by persons with disabilities and called for improved facilities at NADRA offices for differently-abled individuals.

