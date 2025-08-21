Voter Education Program Held In Sanghar Under The Auspices Of ECP
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A voter education program was organized in the district council of Sanghar under the leadership of district chairman, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Khurasani. The event aimed to raise awareness among citizens regarding the significance of voting, the electoral process and transparency in elections.
During the program, district chairman Syed Riaz Hussain highlighted the election commission's collaboration with NADRA to provide ID card services in remote areas of the district. He expressed a commitment to making identification cards more accessible to citizens so that they can participate in the electoral process by casting their votes.
He added that national identity cards would be made through NADRA van service in remote areas of the district.
District Election Commissioner Mohammad Sarwar elaborated on the process of voter registration and stressed the importance of increasing voter turnout in future elections.
Deputy Election Commissioner Mohammad Umair appealed to elected representatives to assist the Election Commission in registering voters in their respective areas.
Assistant Director NADRA Shah Nawaz Chachar briefed elected representatives about the NADRA "Pak ID" mobile application, which he described as an online office.
The program saw active participation from students, teachers, civil society members and local citizens. Participants were provided with detailed information on voter registration, the code of conduct for elections and the inclusion of women and other marginalized groups in the electoral process.
Additionally, District Coordinator of the Sindh Social Protection Authority Kulsoom Joyo and District Manager of Asha Independent Living Center Mumtaz Mangi addressed the gathering. They highlighted the issues faced by persons with disabilities and called for improved facilities at NADRA offices for differently-abled individuals.
Recent Stories
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI to host key session on land record transparency initiatives6 minutes ago
-
UNDP expresses deep concern over devastating floods in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
PHA builds paddle tennis court under 6th Road Flyover6 minutes ago
-
Skill can change destiny of nations: PVTC chairman6 minutes ago
-
Wah Police booked three youths in student abduction case6 minutes ago
-
BHCC team visits Al-Khair Medical Complex, guides staff on patient safety16 minutes ago
-
Voter education program held in Sanghar under the auspices of ECP16 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Celebrates Barrister Arslan Sheikh's New Role16 minutes ago
-
Admission to government colleges start in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 400kg bran, 40kg loose tea, other items16 minutes ago
-
UNFPA delegation discusses sexual violence framework with Punjab home secretary16 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests three over visa fraud, copyright infringement16 minutes ago