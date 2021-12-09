Voter rolls verification under way in Punjab: provincial election commissioner

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan has said that verification of electoral rolls is under way in the province currently.

He was talking to the media after reviewing the ongoing campaign at the District Election Commission offices here on Thursday.

District Election Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Khalil and Election Officer Syed Zaheer were also present.

The provincial election commissioner said that in Punjab, 38,096 staff are performing the duty of verification of over 70 million voters. He said their task included registration of new voters, verification of persons moving from one place to the other and exclusion of votes of the deceased persons.

The provincial election commissioner said that the campaign starting on Nov 6 would now continue till Dec 21. He said that more than 80% work of voter verification had been completed.

He called upon citizens to cooperate with the verification staff.

While replying to a question regarding alleged irregularities in NA-75 by-election, he said the report issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan was being discussed and committees had been formed to determine the punishment of those responsible and to work out the modalities of their implementation.

He made it clear that those who had violated the law in Daska by-elections or had any role in mismanagement would be severely punished.

The provincial election commissioner said the government should ensure arrangements for holding of new elections within 120 days after the term of office-bearers of local bodies would expire on Dec 31, 2021. He said details of local bodies election Constituencies had been sought from the Punjab government. He said that local bodies elections would be held in Punjab by March or April 2022.